Election 2020 Night 3 News Ratings: CNN No. 1 Again As Joe Biden Nears Victory

CNN remained No. 1 in primetime among all news networks on Thursday, the third night of coverage of the 2020 presidential election. The race remains undecided, though viewers watched challenger Joe Biden overtake President Donald Trump in key battleground states Georgia and Pennsylvania last night.

Like in Wednesday’s primetime coverage, CNN topped cable rivals Fox News Channel and MSNBC, along with the broadcast networks which pared down their coverage (NBC aired two hours of live programming from 9-11 p.m. ET, and ABC and CBS to an hour apiece at 10 p.m.).

Fox News was tops on Election Night with 13.7 million total viewers, the most-watched in cable news history. That has helped the network remain No. 1 overall this week, averaging 8.7 million viewers in primetime and 4.5 million in total day.

On Thursday, CNN averaged 6.34 million total viewers and a leading 2.87M in the adults 25-54 news demo from 8-11 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen Live+Same Day data. FNC was second at 5.56 million and 1.51M in adults 25-54, and MSNBC (4.89M, 1.28M) was third. ABC (2.72M, 819,000) was the top broadcaster. CNN also won in the total-day metric (3 a.m.-3 a.m.) yesterday with 4.04M total viewers to Fox News’ 3.01M and MSNBC’s 2.68M.

CNN’s totals were off from Wednesday’s primetime coverage (7.12M), which marked the cable network’s second-highest primetime total in its history after Election Night 2016.

As of Friday afternoon there is still no official calls from the remaining states including swing states Pennsylvania and Georgia, though Biden did schedule a primetime speech.