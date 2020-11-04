Election 2020: Hollywood Players Seth Rogen, America Ferrera & More Urge Voters To “Stay In Line” On Election Day

Refresh for updates: After encouraging voters to get out the vote this election season, Hollywood players are now urging in-person voters to stay in line as they wait to cast their votes. Stars including Tracee Ellis Ross, Seth Rogen and Chelsea Handler have repeated “stay in line” on their social media posts to boost voter morale as election day results begin pouring in.

“Arizona!!! Stay in Line!!!! If you’re in line when polls close you have a right to vote! AZ can go blue! Every Vote will count!!!,” tweeted Superstore actress and She Se Puede co-founder America Ferrera “Stay in line! Please repost!”

Though millions turned in their ballots via mail, many voters who still have yet to cast their votes may be met with long waits at polling places. Throughout the election season, a number voters across the country experienced lines that have curved around city blocks and have resulted in wait times as long as 11 hours.

Related Story LAPD Declares Citywide Tactical Alert For Possible Election Unrest; NYPD Ramps Up, National Guard Activated In Battleground States - Update

If voters remain in line voting centers cannot legally deny them their right to vote or turn in their ballot. However if poll workers intend on closing the polling centers, they must provide voters with provisional ballots.

See how some of the Hollywood stars’ have spread the message below.

Arizona!!! Stay in Line!!!!

If you’re in line when polls close you have a right to vote! AZ can go blue! Every Vote will count!!! Stay in line! Please repost! — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) November 4, 2020

#Arizona voters: Stay in line! If you are in line at your polling location by 7pm then you have the right to #vote! — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) November 4, 2020

STAY IN LINE ! https://t.co/4rie8lkOE7 — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) November 4, 2020

People of Arizona, PLEASE STAY IN LINE. If you’re in line, they must let you vote. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 4, 2020

🚨🚨🚨MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona 🚨🚨🚨waiting in line to vote? Stay put — if you’re in line before 7 PM, you are guaranteed your right to vote! RT to spread the word. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 4, 2020

People! If you're in line when the polls close, you can *still vote*. You have the right! I’m talking to you AZ! Stay in line! #ElectionNight — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 4, 2020

Currently waiting in line at the polls? Let this thread keep you company. Tell us what state you’re in and myself or other people looking here will try our best to chat. I’m at work with bad service but will keep checking this thread! Stay in line and #Vote2020 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 4, 2020

STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. STAY IN LINE. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 4, 2020

PHOENIX! 🚨🚨🚨MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona 🚨🚨🚨waiting in line to vote? Stay put — if you’re in line before 7 PM, you are guaranteed your right to vote! RT to spread the word. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

ARIZONA STAY IN LINE!!⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/VSEHI1eaLb — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 4, 2020

AZ STAY IN LINE https://t.co/NSsNuzVSYj — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 4, 2020

👇👇👇👇RED ALERT ARIZONA. STAY IN LINE 👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/5aSLXrWRfF — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020

Arizona— stay in line! It’s your right! https://t.co/JdzTW6gTcO — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 4, 2020