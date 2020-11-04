Click to Skip Ad
Election 2020: An Anxious Hollywood Reacts & Waits As Race Between Trump & Biden Remains Unsettled

John Locher

Refresh for more updates: Anxiety and pleas for patience are running high among Hollywood stars and industry players as the race between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden remains tight and the White House remains in the balance.

Mark Ruffalo reminded fans that all need to be patient and let the votes be counted. “Take a deep breath folks,” he wrote. “Remember the #RedMirage we won’t know in important states tonight.” John Cusack offered a simple, “Relax.”

Charlize Theron acknowledged “we are all a mess of anxiety right now,” but cheered the victory of Sarah McBride as the first transgender state senator in U.S. history.

Here are some other reactions as the waiting continues.

Greg Evans contributed to this report

