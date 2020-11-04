Election 2020: An Anxious Hollywood Reacts & Waits As Race Between Trump & Biden Remains Unsettled

Refresh for more updates: Anxiety and pleas for patience are running high among Hollywood stars and industry players as the race between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden remains tight and the White House remains in the balance.

Mark Ruffalo reminded fans that all need to be patient and let the votes be counted. “Take a deep breath folks,” he wrote. “Remember the #RedMirage we won’t know in important states tonight.” John Cusack offered a simple, “Relax.”

Biden 205 – trump 163

Relax — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 4, 2020

Hang tough everyone. #CountEveryVote this is what we have been saying about Trump and his #RedMirage. https://t.co/Ao29PH5PEm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 4, 2020

Charlize Theron acknowledged “we are all a mess of anxiety right now,” but cheered the victory of Sarah McBride as the first transgender state senator in U.S. history.

We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news 🙌🏻 https://t.co/MlUMCnXfEF — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) November 4, 2020

Here are some other reactions as the waiting continues.

I’m just pacing back and forth. At least I’m burning off the gallon of ice cream I just ate. #ElectionNight — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 4, 2020

Years from now our children will ask what we did when America was on the brink. Today will be your answer. #VOTE — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 3, 2020

Live look into my living room: pic.twitter.com/7vNu1xhNKx — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 4, 2020

honestly i've had less anxiety waiting on the results of a pregnancy test — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) November 3, 2020

Greg Evans contributed to this report