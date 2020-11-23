‘El Juego de Las Llaves’: Alejandra Guzman, Laura Leon & Cristián de la Fuente Join Season 2 Cast Of Lionsgate/Hemisphere Media Group’s Pantaya Series

EXCLUSIVE: Latin Grammy winner and actress Alejandra Guzman (Una familia con suerte), Laura Leon (Dos mujeres un camino) and Cristián de la Fuente (Amor bravio) have joined the season 2 cast of Pantaya’s hit Spanish-language scripted series El Juego de Las Llaves (The Game of Keys). Also joining the ensemble cast are Barbara Lopez (Amar a muerte, Desenfrenadas) Michelle Rodriguez (Run Coyote Run, Last One Laugh) and Gustavo Egelhaaf (El vato, Doblemente embarazada). El Juego de las Llaves streams on Pantaya, a Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group joint venture, in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and internationally via Amazon Prime Video.

El Juego de las Llaves is a provocative half-hour Spanish-language scripted series that follows four long-lasting couples and friends who decide to swing, and are left to face the impact of their decisions in the comedic aftermath. The all-star cast includes Maite Perroni, Sebastián Zurita, Marimar Vega, Horacio Pancheri, Humberto Busto, Hugo Catalan, Ela Velden and Fabiola Campomanes.

Guzman is known for her television role in Una familia con suerte and most recently, she served as a coach on La Voz… Mexico and La Voz in the U.S., the Spanish-language version of the singing competition The Voice.

Leon has appeared in telenovela hits such as Dos mujeres un camino, El premio mayor and Mujeres engañadas whose theme songs she also sang and have become classics of Latinx pop culture.

De la Fuente has had leading roles in Amor bravio, Quiero amarte and Sueño de amor. He has also appeared in a number of English-language film and television series including In Plain Sight, Driven, Basic and CSI: Miami.

El Juego de Las Llaves was created by Marisa Quiroga and developed by Patrick McGinley, Veronica Bellver and Corazon Films’ Sandro Halphen, alongside Amazon Prime Video and Pantaya. Directors on season 2 include Kenya Marquez, Javier Colinas and Roberto Fiesco. The series is produced by Pantaya and Corazón Films. Eckehardt von Damm, Roberto Fiesco and Sandro Halphen of Corazón Films serve as producers.

Guzman is repped by All Parts Move. Leon is repped by Victorino Linares at VL Representaciones Artísticas. De La Fuente is repped by Alejandra Palomera at Management & Booking: Palomera Group, Eris Talent Agency – Tina Randolph & Management Untitled Entertainment. Lopez is repped by BOOK Agency. Rodriguez is repped by CMX Management Mexico. Egelhaaf is repped by Talent on the Road.