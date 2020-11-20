Edward Norton has laid his cards on the table – he hates what President Donald Trump is doing in refusing to concede the election.
In a tweetstorm rant on Friday, the 51-year-old actor and filmmaker used gambling metaphors to describe his outrage. Norton was part of the cast with Matt Damon in the1998 cult classic Rounders, which explored the underground of high-stakes poker. A “rounder” is a person who travels from city to city seeking such games.
Norton began on Twitter by noting that he is “no political pundit,” but claimed his father’s work as a federal prosecutor and his own poker background allows him insight into what he believes Trump is doing.
“I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’ or that ‘chaos is what he loves,'” Norton tweeted. “The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy and this defines his every action.”
That beginning devolved into a string of insults in which a frothing-at-the-mouth Norton called Trump a “mobster” and “bully,” ending with calling the President a “whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft b—- who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying.”
The presidential election will not be officially certified until the electoral college meets on Dec. 14. Several recent contests have extended the concession time, most notably Al Gore-George Bush Jr. in 2000, when the debate over “hanging chads” drew out the final decision until a Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 12.
Edward Norton Channels His Inner ‘Rounder’ To Blast President Donald Trump On Twitter
