Edward Norton Channels His Inner ‘Rounder’ To Blast President Donald Trump On Twitter

Edward Norton has laid his cards on the table – he hates what President Donald Trump is doing in refusing to concede the election. In a tweetstorm rant on Friday, the 51-year-old actor and filmmaker used gambling metaphors to describe his outrage. Norton was part of the cast with Matt Damon in the1998 cult classic Rounders, which explored the underground of high-stakes poker. A “rounder” is a person who travels from city to city seeking such games.

Norton began on Twitter by noting that he is “no political pundit,” but claimed his father’s work as a federal prosecutor and his own poker background allows him insight into what he believes Trump is doing. “I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’ or that ‘chaos is what he loves,'” Norton tweeted. “The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy and this defines his every action.” That beginning devolved into a string of insults in which a frothing-at-the-mouth Norton called Trump a “mobster” and “bully,” ending with calling the President a “whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft b—- who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying.”

The presidential election will not be officially certified until the electoral college meets on Dec. 14. Several recent contests have extended the concession time, most notably Al Gore-George Bush Jr. in 2000, when the debate over “hanging chads” drew out the final decision until a Supreme Court ruling on Dec. 12.

I’m no political pundit but I grew up w a dad who was a federal prosecutor & he taught me a lot & I’ve also sat a fair amount of poker w serious players & l’ll say this: I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’… — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

…or that ‘chaos is what he loves’. The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy & this defines his every action. We’re seeing 1) a tactical delay of the transition to buy time for coverup & evidence suppression 2) above all, a desperate endgame — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

…which is to create enough chaos & anxiety about peaceful transfer of power, & fear of irreparable damage to the system, that he can cut a Nixon-style deal in exchange for finally conceding. But he doesn’t have the cards. His bluff after ‘the flop’ has been called in court… — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

His ‘turn card’ bluff will be an escalation & his ‘River card’ bluff could be really ugly. But they have to be called. We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy. THAT is his play. But he’s got junk in his hand. So call him. — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

But his contemptible, treasonous, seditious assault on the stability of our political compact isn’t about 2024, personal enrichment or anything else other than trying to use chaos & threat to the foundation of the system as leverage to trade for a safe exit. Call. His. Bluff. — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020