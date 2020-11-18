Edinburgh TV Awards Winners: ‘Chernobyl’ & ‘Succession’ Scoop prizes

Sky/HBO series Chernobyl continued to dominate the awards scene after winning best drama at the Edinburgh TV Awards on Wednesday, as well as helping producer Sister scoop the production company of the year gong.

Other winners included Succession, which took home best international drama, and For Sama, which was honored in the documentary category. Fresh from winning a BAFTA, Glenda Jackson was awarded for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing.

Also during the ceremony, hosted by viral comedian Munya Chawawa, Homeland actor David Harewood won an outstanding achievement prize and Micheal Ward claimed a breakthrough talent award.

Check out the winners and nominees below. Winners are in bold.

Best Comedy Series

Defending the Guilty, Big Talk Productions Limited for BBC Two

Feel Good, Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland for Channel 4 and Netflix

GameFace, Objective Fiction for Channel 4

Mum, Big Talk Productions Limited in association with The Money Men for BBC Two

Sex Education, Netflix

Stath Lets Flats, Roughcut TV for Channel 4

Best Documentary

Belsen: Our Story, Atlantic Productions for BBC Two

63Up, MultiStory Media North, an ITV group company

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Netflix

For Sama, ITN Productions for Channel 4 and PBS

Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, Firecrest Films for BBC Two/BBC Scotland

The Family Secret, Candour Productions for Channel 4

Best Drama

The End of the F***ing World, Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4 and Netflix

Chernobyl, Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, Sky Atlantic, HBO

Elizabeth Is Missing, STV Studios for BBC One

Giri/Haji, a Sister Production for BBC Two and Netflix

The Crown, Netflix

Years and Years, Red Production Company and HBO for BBC One

Best Entertainment Series

Taskmaster, Avalon Television for Dave, UKTV

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV Studios Entertainment/Mitre Television Co-production for ITV

Gogglebox, Studio Lambert for Channel 4

Hypothetical, Hat Trick Productions for DAVE

The Graham Norton Show, So Television for BBC One

The Rap Game U.K., Naked Television for BBC Three

Best International Drama

Upright, Lingo Pictures for Sky Atlantic and Foxtel, international distribution by eOne

Agatha Raisin, a Free@Last TV and Company Pictures production for Acorn TV

Euphoria, HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions for Sky Atlantic

Frankie Drake Mysteries, Shaftesbury in association with CBC and UKTV

Game of Thrones, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television for Sky Atlantic

Succession, HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions for Sky Atlantic

Best On Demand Service

All4

Britbox U.K.

Disney Plus

Marquee TV

NowTV

Best Popular Factual Series

Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, Blast! Films for Channel 4

Flirty Dancing, Second Star for Channel 4

Kathy Burke’s All Woman, Flicker Productions for Channel 4

Race Across The World, Studio Lambert for BBC Two

The Circle, Studio Lambert & Motion Content Group for Channel 4

Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, Optomen Television for ITV

Best TV Actor

Emily Watson in Chernobyl

Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing

Jared Harris in Chernobyl

Jessie Buckley in Chernobyl

Kane Robinson in Top Boy

Olivia Colman in The Crown

Best TV Presenter

Adam Hills

Ant & Dec

Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan

Graham Norton

Kathy Burke

Breakthrough Talent

Aisling Bea

Mae Martin

Micheal Ward

Mirren Mack

Naomi Ackie

Tobi King Bakare

Channel of the Year

BBC One

BBC Two

Channel 4

ITV

Sky Atlantic

Sky One

Global Success Award

All3Media International

Fremantle

ITV Studios

Production Company of the Year

Big Talk Productions

ITN Productions

MultiStory Media

Red Production Company

Remarkable Television

Sister

Small Indie of the Year

Alaska

Big Deal Films

Chalkboard

Firecrest Films

Red Sky Productions

The Connected Set

Specialist Channel of the Year

BBC Four

National Geographic

Sky Arts

The Green Award

Bang, S4C

The Big Night In, BBC Studios

Sky Sports – #GoZero

Creativity in Crisis

8 minutes and 46 seconds: The Killing of George Floyd, Sky News/Sky Documentaries

A Day in the Life of Coronavirus Britain, Candour Productions for Channel 4

Bitesize Scotland Daily, BBC Scotland

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, Broke & Bones for BBC Two

Gardeners’ World, BBC Studios for BBC Two

Get Well Soon: Coronavirus Special, Kindle Entertainment for BBC iPlayer

Grayson’s Art Club, Swan Films for Channel 4

History Hit Live, History Hit and Little Dot Studios for YouTube

Hospital: Fighting Covid-19, Label1 for BBC Two

Shelf Isolation, IWC Media for the BBC Scotland Channel

The Martin Lewis Money Show: A Coronavirus Special Live, MultiStory Media for ITV

The Big Night In, BBC Studios for BBC One

Industry champion

Adeel Amini

Outstanding Achievement

David Harewood