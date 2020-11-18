Edinburgh TV Awards Winners: ‘Chernobyl’ & ‘Succession’ Scoop prizes

Sky/HBO series Chernobyl continued to dominate the awards scene after winning best drama at the Edinburgh TV Awards on Wednesday, as well as helping producer Sister scoop the production company of the year gong.
Other winners included Succession, which took home best international drama, and For Sama, which was honored in the documentary category. Fresh from winning a BAFTA, Glenda Jackson was awarded for her role in Elizabeth Is Missing.
Also during the ceremony, hosted by viral comedian Munya Chawawa, Homeland actor David Harewood won an outstanding achievement prize and Micheal Ward claimed a breakthrough talent award.
Check out the winners and nominees below. Winners are in bold.
Best Comedy Series
Defending the Guilty, Big Talk Productions Limited for BBC Two
Feel Good, Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland for Channel 4 and Netflix
GameFace, Objective Fiction for Channel 4
Mum, Big Talk Productions Limited in association with The Money Men for BBC Two
Sex Education, Netflix
Stath Lets Flats, Roughcut TV for Channel 4
Best Documentary
Belsen: Our Story, Atlantic Productions for BBC Two
63Up, MultiStory Media North, an ITV group company
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Netflix
For Sama, ITN Productions for Channel 4 and PBS
Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, Firecrest Films for BBC Two/BBC Scotland
The Family Secret, Candour Productions for Channel 4
Best Drama
The End of the F***ing World, Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions for Channel 4 and Netflix
Chernobyl, Sister, The Mighty Mint, Word Games, Sky Atlantic, HBO
Elizabeth Is Missing, STV Studios for BBC One
Giri/Haji, a Sister Production for BBC Two and Netflix
The Crown, Netflix
Years and Years, Red Production Company and HBO for BBC One
Best Entertainment Series
Taskmaster, Avalon Television for Dave, UKTV
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV Studios Entertainment/Mitre Television Co-production for ITV
Gogglebox, Studio Lambert for Channel 4
Hypothetical, Hat Trick Productions for DAVE
The Graham Norton Show, So Television for BBC One
The Rap Game U.K., Naked Television for BBC Three
Best International Drama
Upright, Lingo Pictures for Sky Atlantic and Foxtel, international distribution by eOne
Agatha Raisin, a Free@Last TV and Company Pictures production for Acorn TV
Euphoria, HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency, HOT, TCDY Productions for Sky Atlantic
Frankie Drake Mysteries, Shaftesbury in association with CBC and UKTV
Game of Thrones, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television for Sky Atlantic
Succession, HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions for Sky Atlantic
Best On Demand Service
All4
Britbox U.K.
Disney Plus
Marquee TV
NowTV
Best Popular Factual Series
Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain, Blast! Films for Channel 4
Flirty Dancing, Second Star for Channel 4
Kathy Burke’s All Woman, Flicker Productions for Channel 4
Race Across The World, Studio Lambert for BBC Two
The Circle, Studio Lambert & Motion Content Group for Channel 4
Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King, Optomen Television for ITV
Best TV Actor
Emily Watson in Chernobyl
Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing
Jared Harris in Chernobyl
Jessie Buckley in Chernobyl
Kane Robinson in Top Boy
Olivia Colman in The Crown
Best TV Presenter
Adam Hills
Ant & Dec
Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan
Graham Norton
Kathy Burke
Breakthrough Talent
Aisling Bea
Mae Martin
Micheal Ward
Mirren Mack
Naomi Ackie
Tobi King Bakare
Channel of the Year
BBC One
BBC Two
Channel 4
ITV
Sky Atlantic
Sky One
Global Success Award
All3Media International
Fremantle
ITV Studios
Production Company of the Year
Big Talk Productions
ITN Productions
MultiStory Media
Red Production Company
Remarkable Television
Sister
Small Indie of the Year
Alaska
Big Deal Films
Chalkboard
Firecrest Films
Red Sky Productions
The Connected Set
Specialist Channel of the Year
BBC Four
National Geographic
Sky Arts
The Green Award
Bang, S4C
The Big Night In, BBC Studios
Sky Sports – #GoZero
Creativity in Crisis
8 minutes and 46 seconds: The Killing of George Floyd, Sky News/Sky Documentaries
A Day in the Life of Coronavirus Britain, Candour Productions for Channel 4
Bitesize Scotland Daily, BBC Scotland
Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, Broke & Bones for BBC Two
Gardeners’ World, BBC Studios for BBC Two
Get Well Soon: Coronavirus Special, Kindle Entertainment for BBC iPlayer
Grayson’s Art Club, Swan Films for Channel 4
History Hit Live, History Hit and Little Dot Studios for YouTube
Hospital: Fighting Covid-19, Label1 for BBC Two
Shelf Isolation, IWC Media for the BBC Scotland Channel
The Martin Lewis Money Show: A Coronavirus Special Live, MultiStory Media for ITV
The Big Night In, BBC Studios for BBC One
Industry champion
Adeel Amini
Outstanding Achievement
David Harewood
