Eddie Jennings Dies: Music Impresario In Hollywood And San Francisco Was 61

Eddie Jennings, a manager, booker and club owner in Hollywood at Jacks Sugar Shack and at such San Francisco music landmarks as the I-Beam, died Nov. 2 after a long battle with cancer. He was 61.

His death led to an online outpouring from the music community that he nurtured in both cities at his venues. There he mixed national acts with promising locals, always treating both with the same level of respect.

A fine musician in his own right, Jennings worked under Bill Graham in the 1970’s, operating such clubs as Rock n Bowl, I-Beam and Jack’s Bar. Later, he ran both locations of Jacks Sugar Shack, an earlier version on Pico Boulevard and a later one in Hollywood near Capitol Records.

He was also a collaborator and music coordinator of the Haight Ashbury Fair in San Francisco for over 20 years.

“With his big personality and even bigger heart, Eddie gave our band, the Ringling Sister,s a home, a residency at his club Jacks Sugar Shack on Pico,” said musician/author/publisher Iris Berry. “He treated us like family. I’m sure if the club was still open, we’d still be playing there. Eddie took good care of all of us musicians. He was a lovely and kind wild man. They don’t make ’em like that anymore. He will be missed by so many…”

The Jacks Sugar Shack (never an apostrophe in its name) featured an eclectic mix of blues artists and American roots music. It also hosted the long-running Ronnie Mackʼs Barn Dance.

Two years ago, a benefit concert was held in San Francisco to help Jennings with his expenses in his cancer battle. Primus bassist Les Claypool headlined the tribute, with East Bay Ray, Pearl Harbour, the Jackson Saints, MCM & the Monster,Ted Zeppelin, and the Limbomaniacs among the acts on the bill.

No memorial plans have been announced.