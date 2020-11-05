Suspect Arrested In Shooting Death Of ‘The Kids Are All Right’ Actor Eddie Hassell

Police in Grand Prairie, Texas, have arrested an 18-year-old man in the shooting death of The Kids Are All Right and Surface actor Eddie Hassell.

D’Jon Antone was arrested Wednesday for investigation of capital murder, Grand Prairie police said in a statement. Antone is being held at Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators have determined that the attack was a random robbery, police said. The investigation will be handled by the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Hassell, a resident of Waco, TX, was shot in the stomach outside his girlfriend’s apartment in Grand Prairie at around 1 am Sunday morning. Hassell’s girlfriend was in her apartment when it happened but she did not see the assailant. Neighbors came to Hassell’s assistance and called emergency services. The 30-year-old Hassell died at the hospital.

In addition to his roles in the Oscar-nominated film The Kids Are All Right and NBC’s oceanic sci-fi drama Surface, Hassell also had a recurring role in Marc Cherry’s Lifetime dramedy Devious Maids.

He had numerous other TV credits on shows including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Southland, ‘Til Death, Longmire and Bones. He also appeared in the feature films Jobs, Warrior Road, Family Weekend, The Family Tree, among others.