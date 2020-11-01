Eddie Hassell Dies: ‘The Kids Are All Right’, ‘Surface’ Actor Was 30

Actor Eddie Hassell, who appeared in the Oscar-nominated film The Kids Are All Right and the NBC oceanic sci-fi drama Surface, has died, Deadline has confirmed. He was 30.

According to TMZ, the actor was killed on Sunday morning in Texas in what seems to be a carjacking. No further details have been given.

In The Kids Are All Right, he played Clay, the wise-cracking best friend of Josh Hutcherson’s character Laser. In Surface, he played Phil Nance, Miles’ (Carter Jenkins) best friend.

In addition to his roles in The Kids Are All Right and Surface, Hassell also had a recurring role in the Lifetime dramedy Devious Maids created by Marc Cherry. He played the character of Eddie Suarez the son of Ana Ortiz’s Marisol. The series, which lasted for four seasons, followed four Latina maids working in Beverly Hill. Devious Maids also starred Dania Ramirez, Roselyn Sanchez and Judy Reyes.

He had numerous TV credits on prominent shows including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Southland, ‘Til Death, Longmire and Bones. He also appeared in the feature films Jobs Warrior Road, Family Weekend, The Family Tree, among others.