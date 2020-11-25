Amazon Prime Video To Stream ‘After We Collided’ In UK, France, Italy & Spain

Amazon has struck a deal to exclusively stream YA movie After We Collided on Prime Video in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

UK, France and Italy will release from 22, December, followed by Spain on 1, January. The movie was released theatrically in most markets in September and October and was one of the few bright spots at the COVID-ravaged box office this year, taking close to $50M.

The Amazon release in France is the film’s first release in that territory. Netflix will release the film stateside from December 22.

Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dylan Sprouse star in the sequel, an adaptation of the best-selling novel After We Collided. Anna Todd scripted the movie alongside Mario Celaya.

Pic follows Hardin Scott (Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa Young (Langford) who are going through the aftermath of their break-up. While Hardin falls into some bad habits, Tessa, armed with a new confidence, lands the internship of her dreams at Vance publishing company. At Vance, she also grabs the attention of her handsome new co-worker Trevor (Sprouse), who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. He is smart, funny, handsome and responsible; however, Tessa cannot get Hardin out of her head.

“We are excited to bring ‘Afternators’ everywhere this highly-anticipated new movie from the After franchise,” said Chris Bird, head of content for Europe at Amazon Prime Video. “It’s a great opportunity for Prime members in Italy, Spain, France and in the UK to discover the second film of this worldwide young adult phenomenon.”

Roger Kumble directs and the film is produced by Nicolas Chartier, Eric Lehrman, Andrew Panay, Jennifer Gibgot, Anna Todd, Aron Levitz, Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton and Brian Pitt.

The After franchise includes five books. Last year, first movie After took $70M global.