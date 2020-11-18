Dylan McDermott, Phylicia Rashad To Headline ‘The Night Of The Iguana’ Benefit

EXCLUSIVE: Dylan McDermott and Phylicia Rashad will headline a streaming performance of the Tennessee Williams classic The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann and benefitting the Actors Fund.

A presentation of La Femme Theatre Productions, the pre-recorded performance will stream December 2-6 and feature McDermott as Reverand Shannon and Rashad as Maxine. Also in the cast are Roberta Maxwell as Miss Fellowes, Austin Pendleton as Nonno, and Jean Lichty as Hannah, with Keith Randolph Smith, Carmen Berkeley, Eliud Kauffman, Julio Macias, Stephanie Schmiderer, Bradley James Tejeda and John Hans Tester.

The production was shot act by act over a two-day period beginning November 11 and following a week of rehearsals, with each cast member recorded in his or her home and appearing either on screen or in a “virtual green room.”

“As much as we will miss performing on an actual stage, our team has been flexible enough to pivot to present this iconic play online,” said Lichty, executive director of La Femme, a New York City theater company launched in 2014 to present works that address what it describes as the universal female experience. “During these trying times, we are proud to offer this presentation as a benefit for The Actors Fund.”

Tickets for the benefit range from $10-$250 (go here for more information).

The Night of the Iguana follows the defrocked Shannon during one stormy night at Maxine’s Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. Four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman’s spiritual struggles.

The production’s creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (set/background design) and Darron L West (music and sound effects).

McDermott most recently starred in Netflix’s Hollywood. Rashad starred in the 2008 Broadway production of Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and won a Tony Award for 2004’s A Raisin in the Sun. Director Mann’s credits include the 2012 Broadway revival of Williams’ A Streetcar Named Desire starring Blair Underwood and Nicole Ari Parker.