Unemployment: Stay-At-Home Order Starts Tonight With No Stimulus In Sight

'The Film That Lit My Fuse': Matthew McConaughey
Dwayne Johnson Jokingly Evokes Trump To Congratulate Michael B. Jordan For Sexiest Man Alive Title

Former Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson congratulated newly crowned Michael B. Jordan for his PEOPLE recognition by invoking the words…well tweets of President Donald Trump.

On Friday, the Black Adam star and 2016’s Sexiest Man posted a picture of himself in People’s latest issue, promoting the section where he speaks about living each day to the fullest, along with a snap of Jordan on the cover.

“Congrats to my brother @michaeljordon on the new sexy crown,” he wrote. “I CONCEDE NOTHING.”

Johnson, who endorsed Biden for the presidency in back in November, citied  an excerpt of one of Trump’s post-election tweets, word for word. Even after multiple sources had called the election in favor of Trump’s Democratic opponent and former vice president Joe Biden, Trump continues to challenge the legitimacy of Biden’s win and refuses to give up the presidency.

Jordan took home PEOPLE’s annual title after John Legend, Idris Elba, Blake Shelton and Johnson.

See Johnson’s Instagram post below.

