Dustin Johnson Wins The 2020 Masters Golf Tournament In Record Style

Tiger Woods helps Masters champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

It was an unusual Masters golf tournament this year, the match being held in November instead of its usual April. What was not so unusual is that Dustin Johnson won the green jacket.

The world’s No. 1 ranked golfer won the 2020 Masters on Sunday at Augusta National, finishing 18 under par to set a new 72-hole Masters record, one formerly held by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

Johnson finished the final round with a 4-under 68.

“This is a dream come true,” Johnson said to CBS, which televised the tournament instead of its usual Sunday NFL fare.

The 36-year-old Johnson’s Masters victory comes two months after he won the FedEx Cup. It is his second career major victory. The win is doubly sweet because Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last month, which limited his prep time for the Masters.