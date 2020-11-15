Dr. Anthony Fauci: Masks And Social Distancing Will Still Be Necessary Even After Vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that precautions implemented during the pandemic aren’t going away after a vaccine is distributed.

“I would recommend to people to not to abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN anchor Jake Tapper on the Sunday show State of the Union.

Fauci insisted that masks and social distancing were here to stay.

“Because even though for the general population it might be 90 to 95 percent effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is.”

Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would be among those who stay masked.

“I can feel more relaxed in essentially not having the stringency that we have right now. But I think abandoning it completely would not be a good idea,” Fauci said.

He has been spotted at a baseball game not wearing a mask, and in March said there was no reason to be walking around without a mask. He has since changed the latter opinion, at least publicly.