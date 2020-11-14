Doug Supernaw Dies: Country Music Hitmaker Was 60

Doug Supernaw, who had a No. 1 hit in 1993 with I Don’t Call Him Daddy, has died of cancer, according to his record company. He was 60 years old.

Supernaw was born on Sept. 26, 1960, in Bryan, Texas and earned a golf scholarship at the University of St. Thomas before dropping out to play music in the late 1970s.

He went to Nashville and signed with a publishing company, then transitioned into performing. His first charted single was Honky Tonkin’ Fool in 1993, and later that year he scored big with Reno, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard singles chart, and then I Don’t Call Him Daddy, which was a No. 1 hit that December.

Supernaw had several other chart successes after that, including What’ll You Do About Me in 1995, which hit No. 16,

A number of arrests and brushes with the law followed. After a 20-year break from music, Supernaw released an album he recorded in 2017.

No information was available on survivors or a memorial.