Donald Trump “Poles” Tweet Has A Lot More Wrong With It Than Spelling Error

Just after tweeting that he would be making a statement late on election night, Donald Trump alleged that “they are trying to steal the election.” The president then contended that “votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!”

Of course, the term “Poles” was quickly trending on , with users such as Jimmy Kimmel cracking wise at Trump’s misspelling, but stepping over the fact that the sitting president of the United States was saying on Nov 3rd that “they” were trying to steal the election.

Dear @realDonaldTrump – you accidentally deleted this tweet about Poles pic.twitter.com/D5rQd5KMXN — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 4, 2020

Trump quickly pulled the tweet and fixed the typo, but not before eagle-eyed trolls began spreading it across the Internet.

Twitter, to its credit, slapped a “misleading” warning on the tweet, given that there had been no credible evidence of election theft or fraud.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

The Washington Post’s national political reporter, Matt Viser, pushed back against the president’s assertions.

“The president’s tweet is not true,” wrote Viser. “No more votes are being cast, but they are allowed to be counted.”