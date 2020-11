Obstinate Donald Trump Says “Election Far From Over” After Joe Biden Declared Next POTUS; GOP Vows Court Battles

As expected, Donald Trump is not accepting the results of the election and Joe Biden now being declared the next President of the United States.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over,” said the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s re-election campaign in a clearly prepared statement after the ex-VP was proclaimed the winner in the race for the Whote House.

As Pennsylvania was finally called for Biden this morning and pushing him over the needed 270 electoral votes, Trump was on his golf course outside Washington DC.

Having already filed lawsuits all over the county to stop ballot counting, the GOP plan to fight the results in the courts for what could be weeks and even months. Closer to home in a disorganized White House, Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, as the United States hit a sad record of more confirmed cases than ever before on any single day.

READ THE COMPLETE STATEMENT FROM DONALD TRUMP BELOW:

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.

“So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”