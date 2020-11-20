Donald Trump Jr. Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, tested positive for COVID-19.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” a spokesperson for Trump Jr. told ABC News. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump Jr.’s diagnosis follows the disclosure that Andrew Giuliani, a White House aide and son of the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, also tested positive. He wrote on Twitter, “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

Giuliani attended a press conference on Thursday where his father outlined Trump’s claims of election fraud.

Cases of coronavirus are surging across the country, and governors in a number of states are imposing new restrictions ahead of what is normally a busy travel week. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 related illnesses surpassed 250,000 this week.

Bloomberg News broke the story on Trump Jr.’s positive case. President Trump tested positive for the virus two days after the presidential debate in October, forcing him to enter the hospital for several days before being released.