Nate Silver Predicts Joe Biden & Donald Trump Will Get Top Two Popular Vote Totals In US History

2020 Election Day
Mega Agency

The permutations and stats have been mind-boggling for hours. Here’s an eye-opening prediction just dropped from high-profile statistician and prognosticator Nate Silver: Joe Biden and Donald Trump are in play to get the top two popular vote totals in US history, surpassing Obama in 2008.

Silver said on Twitter: “It probably works out to Biden getting 52-ish percent of the popular vote on a turnout of 155 million-ish votes, which would be around 80 million. Trump might get say 73-75 million. Likely the top two popular vote totals in US history, both surpassing Obama ’08”.

Since Silver tweeted, reports are coming in that Biden has now surpassed Obama’s 2008 total, breaking the record for most votes ever by a candidate at a US presidential election.

There’s a long way to go before there’s clarity and winning the popular vote doesn’t translate to automatic victory, but turnout has been tracking sky high and this would be a remarkable expression of agency from U.S. citizens. Whichever way you vote, passions are running high on both sides.

