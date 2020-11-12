Donald Trump Goes Off On Fox News With Series Of Rage Retweets After Report He Wants To Set Up Streaming Rival

Donald Trump launched into a series of rage retweets against Fox News, amid a report that he wants to start a streaming rival to the network.

Trump also tweeted, “@FoxNews daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daytime even WORSE. Very sad to watch this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 Election, and 2020, was @FoxNews!”

On Thursday, Trump retweeted more than a dozen posts critical of Fox News, including ones in which followers say that they have switched to other outlets like Newsmax and One America News Network, which have trafficked in the president’s unfounded and unproven claims that the election was rigged and stolen from him. Newsmax has yet to declare Biden the winner.

The editorial side of Fox News has at times pushed back against some of those claims, including an incident on Tuesday when anchor Neil Cavuto cut away from a Trump campaign news conference because spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany was alleging electoral fraud without offering evidence.

Meanwhile, Axios reported on Thursday that Trump wants to start a digital streaming network that would charge a monthly fee. Fox News has its own subscription service, Fox Nation. The costs of launching a streaming network are much lower and it is much easier than striking deals for cable carriage.

The president has been upset that the network called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night, in what was the first major sign of trouble for Trump’s reelection bid as the vote tally came in. The AP called Arizona a couple hours later, and while other networks have yet to make their own projection, it appears unlikely that Trump can overtake Biden in what is left to be counted.

Newsmax saw a ratings uptick during election week. On the day after the election, it said that it drew an average of 287,000 viewers during the the 9 AM to 4 PM time frame. Its total day average since late June has been 48,000.

But Fox News said that its ratings hit milestones too. In a release sent out on Tuesday, Fox News, citing figures from Nielsen, said that its total day viewership last week was 3.2 million, the highest since the start of the Iraq war. On Tuesday, Hannity was the most watched cable program with 5.2 million viewers, followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight with 4.7 million and The Ingraham Angle with 3.8 million.

On an earnings call, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch was asked about potential Trump competition and said, “We love competition. We have always thrived with competition. … The only difference today versus some years ago is as our audience has grown and our reach has grown, we see our competition as no longer only cable news providers but also as the traditional broadcast networks.”