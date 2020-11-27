Donald Trump Sets Fox News Interview For Sunday As He Backtracks On White House Exit Comments

A day after President Donald Trump said he would “certainly” leave the White House if the Electoral College casts its votes for President-elect Joe Biden, he offered a caveat on Twitter on Friday amid a flurry of posts that included retweeting Newsmax and OANN and even a BBC wildlife documentary clip. He also said he would travel to Georgia on the day of the state’s two Senate runoff elections.

The tweets came during a day Trump played golf at his Trump National in Northern Virginia, and Fox News Channel saying it has set a live telephone interview with him on Sunday’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. The network, which has faced criticism from Trump both during the campaign and after the election, said he is expected to discuss the results of the election, Covid-19 vaccine developments and his decision to pardon Michael Flynn in the first one-on-one interview with him since Election Day.

In today’s Biden tweet, which like most of Trump’s election-related posts was flagged (“this claim about election fraud is disputed,” the platform noted), Trump said that “Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!”

That’s a pivot from his comments Thursday when he admitted that “time is not our side” to prove what the administration says is widespread fraud surrounding the November 3 vote – claims that have yet to be proven. When asked yesterday if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes as expected December 14, he said. “Certainly I will.” He added: “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede, because we know that there was massive fraud.”

Trump also said today he would be in Georgia for the runoff election, where both incumbent GOP senators — David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — are facing challenges from Democrats that could shift the balance of power in the Senate if both Dems prevail.

“No, the 2020 Election was a total scam, we won by a lot (and will hopefully turn over the fraudulent result), but we must get out and help David and Kelly, two GREAT people,” he tweeted. “Otherwise we are playing right into the hands of some very sick people. I will be in Georgia on Saturday!”