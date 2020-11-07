Click to Skip Ad
Joe Biden Will Be 46th U.S. President; Donald Trump Says "Election Far From Over"
Defeated Donald Trump Starts Rage Tweeting With More False Election Claims After Joe Biden Declared Winner

By Dominic Patten, Ted Johnson

AP

Americans may be celebrating Joe Biden’s victory in front of the White House and all over the nation, but inside the Executive Mansion, Donald Trump is going off the deep end.

Back from the golf course the defeated incumbent unsurprisingly quickly took to social media to insist the election was stolen from him and that he is the real winner. As for the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s mood …well, you don’t need to be a psychiatrist to know what the all caps and self-aggrandizing are about:

Interestingly, the Jack Dorsey-led platform hasn’t yet labeled Trump’s tweets as being misleading, as Twitter has frequently over the past few weeks. However, a tag of “this claim about election fraud is disputed” was added.

There will probably be more Trump tweets as the day goes on, we’ll update as they dribble out.

In a nation ravaged by the coronavirus, Biden beat Trump with 290 electoral votes to the incumbent’s 214, according to the AP. As well as winning the popular vote by around 4 million votes, Biden and running mate Kamala Harris took down the first White House incumbent since George H.W. Bush was defeated by Bill Clinton in 1992.

As lawsuits over the past few days have made apparent and the initial response today from the re-election campaign emphasized, Trump is refusing to concede and is intent on litigation as a unlikely path to victory

President-elect Biden and the historic Vice President-elect Harris, on the other hand, are set to address the nation at 5 PM PT — and those remarks likely won’t be in all caps, if you know what we mean?

