Donald Glover On Seasons 3-4 Of ‘Atlanta’: “Sopranos Only Ones Who Can Touch Us”

Donald Glover isn’t holding back on expectations for Seasons 3 and 4 of his series Atlanta

Speaking out via Twitter today, Glover – who created the comedy-drama series and stars in it – was over-the-top excited about the show, which is set to film back-to-back seasons starting in January after being shut down in March by the pandemic.

Glover first made a shout-out on Twitter to Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes She directed a viral voting PSA recently.

“Angela Barnes Gomes (‘atlanta’ alum) made those ‘get ur booty to the polls’ yall love/hated so much,” he said. “She asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover is a better rapper…so.”