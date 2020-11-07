Donald Glover On Seasons 3-4 Of ‘Atlanta’: “Sopranos Only Ones Who Can Touch Us”

Click to Skip Ad
Donald Glover isn’t holding back on expectations for Seasons 3 and 4 of his series Atlanta.
Speaking out via Twitter today, Glover – who created the comedy-drama series and stars in it – was over-the-top excited about the show, which is set to film back-to-back seasons starting in January after being shut down in March by the pandemic.
Glover first made a shout-out on Twitter to Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes She directed a viral voting PSA recently.
“Angela Barnes Gomes (‘atlanta’ alum) made those ‘get ur booty to the polls’ yall love/hated so much,” he said. “She asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover is a better rapper…so.”

He then went on to promote Atlanta by comparing it to an all-time television great, HBO’sThe Sopranos. “While im here: ‘atlanta’ s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. Sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

Atlanta’s shutdown allowed Glover and his team time to complete two seasons worth of the scripts, something that FX Chairman John Landgraf called an “unexpected boon” of quarantine. Season three was originally set to air in January 2021 with season four following in the fall.

ad