Donald Glover On Seasons 3-4 Of ‘Atlanta’: “Sopranos Only Ones Who Can Touch Us”

Atlanta’s shutdown allowed Glover and his team time to complete two seasons worth of the scripts, something that FX Chairman John Landgraf called an “unexpected boon” of quarantine. Season three was originally set to air in January 2021 with season four following in the fall.
On Friday, the star made a shout-out on Twitter to Atlanta alum Angela Barnes Gomes, who recently directed a viral voting PSA. Glover shared that he was asked to participate.
“Angela Barnes Gomes (‘atlanta’ alum) made those ‘get ur booty to the polls’ yall love/hated so much,” he said. “She asked me to rap on it, but @Steve_G_Lover is a better rapper…so.”
while im here: 'atlanta' s3+s4 are going to be some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.
— donald (@donaldglover) November 6, 2020
