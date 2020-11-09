HBO Max & Don Cheadle’s Radicle Act Ink ‘Max’ Deal; ‘Newsroom’ Alum Camilla Blackett To Showrun Dark Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Don Cheadle’s Radicle Act banner and HBO Max are taking it to the Max, literally and figuratively.

The AT&T-owned streamer has inked a development deal with the Emmy nominee’s production company for the dark comedy created by Camilla Blackett, I’ve learned.

With the Fresh Off Boat, Skins and Newsroom scribe Blackett on-board as showrunner Max focuses on a black millennial woman who is trying to juggle her intense professional life and intricate sex life, with, as the official logline says, “some light sociopathic tendencies.”

Cheadle and Radicle Act’s Mika Pryce will serve as executive producers on Max. Industrial Media, whom Radicle Act has a first look deal with, will also be EPs on Max.

“The act of the radicle punching through the seed and rooting into the soil is a bold move too,” the Oscar nominated actor told Deadline of the new deal.

“That’s why Mika and I were attracted to both Camilla and this project, it’s very on brand for us,” Cheadle declares. “Max centers on a character we haven’t really seen before in the TV space and exposes us to an unexplored world. We think that mix will make for some very compelling and entertaining storytelling.”

“Our desire is to create boundary pushing content that’s adds dimension to how we see people who’ve been historically othered and whose complicated narratives are rarely put front and center,” Pryce added.

Currently penning and EPing her Marsai Martin starring Queen project for Universal, Blackett is repped by Black Box Management’s Mike Dill and Lowell Shapiro, Alec Drysdale of Independent Talent in the UK and Mahdi Salechi of Bev Hills’ Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

As Cheadle prepares for a third season of Showtime’s 1980s set Black Monday, the 2019-formed Radicle Act has a pretty full dance card of its own.

Besides Max, the production company is working on adapting small screen version of A. Lee Martinez’s 2009 fantasy fiction novel Monster with Luke Cage producer Akela Cooper as showrunner. In addition, Radicle Act has brought Eric Amadio and Malcolm Mays on as showrunners for the LA-based War TV series. With Industrial Media as the studio, the in-development drama spotlights the creation and evolution of the Bloods and Crips out of the end of the Black Panthers and much less than above board role the LAPD had in the rivals battle for South Central LA territory.

As Deadline exclusively revealed back in January, Radicle Act is producing Azia Squire’s big screen adaptation of B.B. Alston’s January 2021 published novel Amari and the Night Brothers for Universal Pictures. Like Blackett’s Queen, black-ish’s Martin is set to star in Amari and the Night Brothers the movie.

Miles Ahead director and Marvel’s War Machine-portraying Cheadle is repped by UTA.