Dolly Parton & CBS Televsion Team For ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ Holiday Special; Set December Premiere Date

The holidays are about to get a little more jolly as Dolly Parton and CBS come together for A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Broadcasting on Sunday Dec. 6, A Holly Dolly Christmas will see the music and pop culture icon perform an intimate, candlelit set off faith-filled hymns and holiday classics. Parton will also share Christmas stories and faith-based recollections of the holiday season with her viewers. The singer is also set to feature numbers from her new holiday album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” said Dolly Parton.

A Holly Dolly Christmas, produced by Sandollar Productions and NOZ Entertainment, will air on CBS and stream on CBS All Access starting Sunday Dec. 6 from 8:30-9:30 PM, ET and 8:00-9:00 PM, PT. Parton and Danny Nozell executive produce the holiday special.

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

A Holly Dolly Christmas is one of the handful of holiday specials Parton’s got lined up for the Christmas season. Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 22 and will star Parton alongside Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason.