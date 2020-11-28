‘Doctor Who’ Holiday Special Promises New Look For Daleks, Captain Jack Return

The annual holiday tradition of a special edition of Doctor Who will have some shocking twists in its upcoming launch. The Doctor’s arch-enemy, the Daleks, will sport a new look. Gone is the toilet plunger and the crude mechanical outside. Now, the Daleks have a sleek new exterior, which was previewed on the front of the new Radio Times magazine, which leaked the image Thursday.

Of greater interest to many is the special will also mark the return of Torchwood leader Captain Jack Harkness, played by John Barrowman

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home,” Barrowman said in a statement. “It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”