Trump Says He Will “Certainly” Leave White House If Electoral College Chooses Joe Biden, Adds That Conceding Will Be “Very Hard”

President Donald Trump, despite multiple weeks of challenging the results of the 2020 Election, gave some clarity to his willingness to concede to Joe Biden.

On Thursday, the former reality television stars spoke extensively to reporters about supposed fraud during the presidential election and what it may be like for him to concede to the President-elect, who Trump had previously called “the worst presidential candidate in the history of U.S. politics.”

“It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede,” Trump said to White House Correspondents on Thursday.

While multiple states have rejected the President and his legal team’s lawsuits about voter fraud, Trump continues to hold onto the baseless claims. Though Biden may have won the popular vote, the Electoral college has yet to make a decision on who will be the next commander in chief.

If the Electoral College elects Biden, it would’ve been a mistake, Trump asserted on Thursday.

In addition to disputing Biden’s win, reiterating claims that the former VP’s election was illegitimate, Trump said that the American voting system, is far from what one would expect for the United States.

“We are like a third world country,” Trump said of America’s voting infrastructure.

When asked about whether he will vacate the White House for the incoming administration if the Electoral College elects Biden, Trump provided reporters with a simple answer.

“Certainly I will, and you know that,” he said.

While answering questions during the Thanksgiving briefing, it seems that Trump also got into a bit of a squabble with a White House reporter. When a reporter had objected to the President’s claims about voter fraud, Trump snapped back.

“You’re just a lightweight. Don’t talk to me that way,” he responded. “I’m the President of the United States. Don’t ever talk to the President that way.”

The President’s confirmation that he will leave the presidential home as well as his newest comments about a “rigged” election come just days after the United States General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy granted the team of President-Elect Biden the go-ahead for with a formal transition process.