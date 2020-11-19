‘DMZ’: HBO Max Hands Series Order To Ava DuVernay & Roberto Patino’s Futuristic Civil War Drama, Based On DC Comic

Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino’s DMZ has been handed a series order by HBO Max.

The streamer has ordered four episodes of the limited series, a futuristic drama set amid a second American civil war and is based on the DC Comics series.

Production on the series is scheduled to begin in 2021.

DMZ stars Briarpatch’s Rosario Dawson and Law & Order’s Benjamin Bratt in the lead roles, alongside Hoon Lee (Warrior), Freddy Miyares (When They See Us) and Jordan Preston Carter (The Haves and the Have Nots).

Patino, who will write all episodes and showrun the series, wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by DuVernay. Patino and DuVernay are the executive producers.

The series is produced by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Westworld writer Patino and Queen Sugar creator DuVernay both have overall deals at the studio.

Related Story 'Wonder Woman 1984' HBO Max Theatrical Day & Date Release: Independent Cinema Alliance Applauds Warner Bros

DMZ is set in the near future, when America is embroiled in a bitter civil war, leaving Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. It chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (Rosario Dawson) to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict. Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (Benjamin Bratt), the popular, and deadly, leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. The drama will examine the stark political and cultural divide in American society, where Alma must contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land. In doing so, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone there has lost…hope.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this epic to the screen with my boundary-pushing partners at WBTV and HBO Max, a sublime cast led by Rosario and Benjamin, and my partner and friend, the inimitable and ever-inspiring Ava DuVernay,” said Patino. “DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can’t wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world.”

“DMZ’s unflinching story of a country torn apart resonates eerily and profoundly amid our current state of the union,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “With the powerhouse visionary team of Ava and Roberto at the helm, bringing this critically acclaimed DC gem to life promises to entertain and inspire hope.”