Disneyland, Other Large Theme Parks Must Wait To Reopen, Says CA Gov. Newsom, While Sports Events Get More Leeway

California’s Director of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly, delivered a revise of Governor Gavin Newsroom’s guidelines for theme parks and sporting events on Wednesday.

Ghaly started by thanking theme park operators for their partnership in creating these guidelines.

He said, during recent tours of the parks, state officials had seen great examples of line management and keeping groups apart. They had concerns, however, about the level of mixing without masks.

He then announced that larger theme parks in the state, like Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will have top wait until the most difficult “Minimal” tier of the state’s reopening guidelines.

NEW: California is launching a Blueprint for a Safer Economy. It’s simple. Your county will be assigned a color based on:

– Case rate

– Positivity rate Your color determines how businesses can operate in your county. Find your color & what’s open ➡️ https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/fFXR7rbtU1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2020

Ghaly sought to make a distinction between theme parks and outdoor sporting events, which he said were less high-risk. As a result, outdoor sporting events can open in the less restrictive “Moderate” tier of the state’s guidelines.

These informed Newsom’s decision, Ghaly said. The director then laid out a list of distinctions the state sees between the two types of activities, saying that logic was used to make the decisions.

The state maintains that large theme parks are higher risk because they produce “random large scale mixing,” have “tens of thousands of visitors from a broad geographic base.” The chart below outlines all the factors that Ghaly said informed the state’s decision.

On Monday, the mayors of California’s largest cities sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom imploring him to “modify” his stringent reopening guidelines for large theme parks. The missive said the governor’s requirements “would effectively keep parks closed indefinitely.”

In their letter to Governor Newsom the mayors said:

The guidelines put forth by your Administration were released within the framework of prioritizing public health and safety for guests and employees. This is the right focus. However, economic and public health are not mutually exclusive goals. We are concerned that the state’s guidelines would push re-opening of large theme parks up to a year out, which would have significant negative impacts on hundreds of thousands of jobs, thousands of small businesses, and billions in operating revenue for our cities.

The announcement on Wednesday will not likely address the concern about reopenings being up to a year out.

When asked about reaching the “Minimal” tier, Ghaly said that there was one county had done just that on Wednesday.

“We do believe that it is possible,” he said. “It will require a lot of work. It will require a lot of testing and contact tracing, but we believe it’s possible and San Francisco is a great case in point.

He also admitted that he had no idea when L.A., Orange or San Diego counties would reach the “Yellow” tier, but said “there is a path there.”

Ghaly confirmed that the distinction between large and small parks is set by whether the local county is over or under a 15,000-person capacity.

For the past month, Newsom and large theme park operators have gone back and forth in the media over the issue.

Last week, after one letter from state legislators, another from the trade association that represents the state’s theme parks and general public outcry, Newsom finally addressed the situation.

“Self-evidently,” said Newsom, “we should be concerned about opening up large theme parks which, by definition, people mix from all possible walks of life and putting ourselves and others at risk of seeing transmission rates rise.”

In mid-October, California’s director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said that smaller theme parks can resume operations in the state’s Orange Tier. Capacity will be limited to 25% or 500 visitors, whichever is fewer. Only outdoor attractions may reopen and only to guests who are residents of the same county.

All theme parks — which includes Disneyland in Anaheim and Universal Studios Hollywood — may resume operations in Tier 4, Yellow, which is much further down the road. At that point, the guest limit is 25% across the board and indoor dining establishments can only operate at 25% capacity.

Orange County, where Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are, is solidly in the Red Tier. Los Angeles, home to Universal Studios, is in the most restrictive tier, Purple.

Watch Ghaly’s press conference below.

