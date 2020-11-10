Disneyland Hotels No Longer Taking Reservations As California’s Coronavirus Shutdown Deepens

More bad news for fans of the Magic Kingdom. One day after Disneyland president Ken Potrock announced a new round of furloughs, all three Disneyland hotels have stopped taking room reservations through December 31.

Some Disneyland fans were hopeful that an operating reservation system meant a park reopening was in the works. Tuesday’s news squashes those hopes.

The park is trying to help those who currently have made reservations before the end of the year by waiving Disney-imposed change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through December 31, 2020.

One small bit of good news was that the park plans to reopen The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa starting December 6. The rest of the grand Californian will remain closed.

From an email sent to Disney Vacation Club members in California:

During the initial reopening period, most dining, amenities, activities and services will be modified, limited in capacity or unavailable based on physical distancing and health guidelines. In addition, some areas and offerings will remain temporarily closed or unavailable. While Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park currently remain closed, Downtown Disney District has begun a phased reopening and offers a variety of shopping and dining experiences, including the expansion onto Buena Vista Street beginning November 19.

Also on Monday Erin Guerrero, Executive Director of the California Attractions and Parks Association — a trade group which represents parks big and small in the state — issued a statement on the Disneyland furloughs and rising COVID numbers in California.

In it, Guerrero maintains that as state and local officials ask residents not to gather in multiple family groups, “we can provide a safe alternative to family parties and backyard events – the precise types of occasions that are increasing spread.”

Read more of the statement below.

Guerrero’s statement came just as California’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly, announced 11 counties in the state would be moving backwards in Governor Gavin Newsom’s reopening tiers. Those included San Diego, home to parks such as Legoland and Sea World, which would slide even farther away from reopening.

Here is more of Guerrero’s statement:

California’s amusement parks never take the decision to furlough or lay off employees lightly. Park employees’ lives and livelihoods are completely intertwined with the parks where they work. Parks have gone to great lengths to keep their loyal workers employed throughout this pandemic, but the extended shut down makes this impossible. This is why we continue to urge the Newsom Administration to reconsider the impact of their Tier 4 sentence for California’s major theme parks. The current guidance will keep theme parks closed indefinitely and leave thousands of theme park workers in poverty.

We also follow the science and data and have observed increasing numbers of COVID cases in California and throughout the world. While this increase causes concern, nowhere in the world are COVID outbreaks being traced back to theme parks. And, we can provide a safe alternative to family parties and backyard events – the precise types of occasions that are increasing spread.

Meanwhile, there are real people suffering economic instability, worried about putting food on the tables for their families. The Newsom Administration’s Tier 4 designation means that park employees will continue to suffer even when we reach the moderate Tier (Tier 3) and many other parts of the economy are allowed to reopen. Parks are ready to reopen responsibly in Tier 3 with significant modifications that protect the health and safety of both employees and guests.

