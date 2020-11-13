Disney Channel Sets Cast For Modern Remake Of Its First-Ever Original Movie ‘Under Wraps’

EXCLUSIVE: The Disney Channel is giving us a blast from the past — with a contemporary twist. The Mouse House has set a comedic remake of the 1997 Halloween classic Under Wraps, which was the first-ever Disney Channel original movie. Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max), Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle), Sophia Hammons (The Social Dilemma) and Phil Wright (Disney Fam Jam) will star in the comedy which will begin production in Vancouver this month. Under Wraps is slated for a 2021 premiere on Disney Channel.

The re-imagined story takes place a few days before Halloween when 12-year-old friends Gilbert (Simon), Marshall (Barton) and Amy (Hammons) accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement, which they affectionately name Harold (Wright). However, they must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather “ancient”—friend.

“Under Wraps introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies,” said Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel. “We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day.”

The original movie was directed by Greg Beeman and starred Mario Yedidia, Clara Bryant, Adam Wylie and Bill Fagerbakke — it would be quite fun if they made a cameo in the remake.

Under Wraps is produced by MarVista Entertainment and is directed by Alex Zamm (R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2) with Todd Y. Murata (Sightless, Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever.) and Fernando Szew (Back of the Net, 16 Wishes) as executive producers for MarVista Entertainment. Based on the original movie written by Don Rhymer, the writing team of the remake is Zamm and William Robertson (Inspector Gadget 2, Woody Woodpecker).