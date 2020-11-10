Disney Channel’s ‘Christmas Again’ Kicks Off Production, Reveals Cast For Holiday Time-Loop Flick

With the holiday season underway, Disney Channel has announced that its original movie Christmas Again has started production and revealed the cast members set to star in the magical flick. Joining the Christmas Again cast are Scarlett Estevez, Daniel Sunjata, Alexis Carra and Priscilla Lopez.

The new Disney Channel holiday movie centers on Rowena aka “Ro” (Estevez), a high-spirited 11-year-old hoping to add more spunk to her Christmas celebrations when her parents’ (Sunjata and Carra) divorce is going anything but smoothly. Hoping get things back to the way they were before her father’s new girlfriend and her son entered the scene, Ro makes a wish to a mall Santa. However, her Christmas wishes go awry as Ro finds herself living the same day over and over again. Stuck in this endless loop, Ro must learn to love her new blended family and learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Rounding out the Christmas Again cast are Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Beth Lacke and Gary Anthony Williams. Andy Fickman is set to direct from a script by Doan La and will executive produce along with Betsy Sullenger.