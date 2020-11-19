Discovery Veteran Catherine Frymark Moves To Mattel In Top Communications Role

Catherine Frymark is capping a 20-year executive run at Discovery, shifting to Mattel as head global communications.

In her new role as EVP of communications, Frymark will oversee external and internal corporate communications globally as well as the company’s philanthropic efforts. She will join Mattel in December, reporting to chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz.

Mattel has worked since the 2018 arrival of Kreiz to expand from its roots as a maker of physical toys and games. It has put in motion a wide range of adaptations of its properties across film, TV and streaming.

“Catherine is an outstanding executive, with a demonstrated track record of driving strategic communications during times of growth and transformation,” Kreiz said. “I look forward to partnering with her to tell our story in compelling ways, communicate our leadership in corporate social responsibility and amplify the Mattel purpose to empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.”

At Discovery, Frymark’s most recent post was Group SVP of Communications. Over her 20-year tenure at the cable programmer, Frymark’s communications duties focused on affiliate distribution, advertising sales, digital media and commerce. Beyond her corporate work, she also worked on lifestyle brands like TLC.

“For 75 years, Mattel and its portfolio of iconic, beloved brands have inspired play and made cherished memories for families around the world, including my own,” Frymark said. “I have long admired Mattel, am proud to join its leadership team, and am eager to guide the next phase of the company’s communications and philanthropic endeavors.”

Before joining Discovery, Frymark held communications roles at PG&E National Energy Group and the Greater San Diego Chamber of Commerce. She began her career in public relations at Capener, Matthews & Walcher Advertising & Public Relations in San Diego.