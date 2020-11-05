Discovery Plans Grand Unveiling Of Global DTC Offering In Early December

Discovery’s plans for an aggregated DTC offering “have come into clear focus” and it will share detailed plans on the long-gestating initiative in early December, promised CEO David Zaslav Thursday.

He didn’t announce a date, but dangled a lot. “We are going to go into real detail and an extensive discussion. We will take you through by category, where we are going, how we are going, why we think we’re advantaged globally, how we think we can attack it, who will be helping us. In early December, we will come out with the whole package,” he told analysts on a call after the company announced strong quarterly earnings.

Advertising fell 4% year on year for the three months ended in September but improved sequentially from Q3. The numbers beat expectations and the stock popped higher, up nearly 4% in pre-market trading.

Wall Streeters have been pressing Zaslav about the company’s DTC offering every quarter for the better part of a year as other big media companies have rolled out new services. In August during the Q2 call, the CEO said the product will be different from others out there and an ideal add-on for consumers with a focus on its brands like DIY and cooking verus glitzier scripted series and films.

“It will be useful every day all the time. Dependable all the time and your friends and all the characters that you love fit into this new product, this new SUV… It will be a terrific companion,” he said then.

