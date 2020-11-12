Doo-Wop College Comedy From Diallo Riddle & Bashir Salahuddin In The Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, creators of Sherman’s Showcase and South Side, are developing a doo-wop college comedy for CBS.

CBS has put into development the untitled multi-camera comedy from the pair and given them a put pilot commitment.

The project marks the first broadcast sale since they struck an overall deal with Warner Bros Television, which will produce.

The comedy follows a group of Black collegiates from blue collar backgrounds as they adjust to the culture shock of an Ivy League college. Wanting to feel more ‘at home’ at the college, they find family by forming a doo-wop group.

Riddle and Salahuddin, in fact, met as undergraduates at Harvard University, where they became friends as members of a singing group called Brothers. They will write and exec produce.

It is the latest series for the pair, which recently scored a second season for Chicago-based comedy South Side, with the half-hour series moving from Comedy Central to HBO Max for its sophomore run. They also created Sherman’s Showcase, which was picked up in July for a second season to air in 2021 on both AMC and IFC.

The pair got their break on NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, where they wrote sketches including Slow Jam the News with Barack Obama and The History of Hip-Hop with Justin Timberlake before leaving in 2011.

They previously had a development deal at HBO, where they created their own show Brothers in Atlanta with Lorne Michaels, but it didn’t get past the pilot stage. After working as consulting producers for Jordan Peele and Tracey Morgan on The Last O.G. at TBS, they secured Sherman’s Showcase and South Side.