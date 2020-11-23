‘All Rise’ Co-Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Dee Harris-Lawrence, who is co-showrunner of CBS legal drama All Rise, is staying in the Warner Bros. family after striking an overall deal with the studio.

Harris-Lawrence, who is also showrunner of OWN’s David Makes Man, has closed an exclusive multi-year deal with the company – first studio overall pact.

She came on board All Rise, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television, alongside co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood in December 2019 following the exit of Sunil Nayar. The second season of the drama, which stars Simone Missick, launched earlier this month.

Harris-Lawrence will continue on All Rise as well as David Makes Man, which is also in production for its second season. She will also develop dramas, comedies and longform projects for streaming services including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, cable and broadcast networks.

Prior to joining All Rise and David Makes Man, Harris-Lawrence was co-executive producer and writer on Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Shots Fired and Star as well as Zoo, Detroit 1-8-7 and Saving Grace.

After graduating from UCLA she chose to become personal assistant to music producer Quincy Jones, eschewing a job as an analyst for the aerospace company Northrup Grunman, before working in development for Suzanne de Passe, former President of Motown Productions.

Dee Harris-Lawrence said, “I am thrilled to be continuing my relationship with Warner Bros. They’ve been collaborative and supportive on both David Makes Man and All Rise, and I am looking forward to the next chapter of creating new content and amplifying visionary storytelling.”

She is represented by Rain Management Group and Gordon M. Bobb at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.