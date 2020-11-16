Deborah Curtis Joins Endeavor’s On Location As Chief Marketing Officer

Deborah Curtis, who spent more than a decade at American Express, has joined the Endeavor-owned hospitality firm On Location Experiences as chief marketing officer.

On Location bills itself as an “experiential hospitality business” handling hospitality, ticketing, live and virtual event production as well as travel management in the sports and entertainment sectors.

Curtis most recently was VP, Head of Global Brand & Product Experience for American Express. She oversaw global experiential strategy, marketing, and partnerships, across entertainment, sports, premier events, digital commerce and the arts. In her new role, Curtis will focus on further integrating On Location into Endeavor and driving new marketing initiatives.

At the start of 2020, Endeavor finalized a deal to acquire a majority stake in On Location, which has partnerships with the NFL, NCAA, PGA of America, and the United States Tennis Association, among others. The value of the transaction was said to be in the range of $650 million-$700 million.

On Location was originally a part of the NFL but was privately controlled from 2015-2020 by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, the Carlyle Group and the NFL’s investment arm 32 Equity. The league remains a minority shareholder. Media industry veteran Paul Caine, most recently chief revenue officer at Bloomberg, serves as its president.