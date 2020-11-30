‘Star Wars’ Actor David Prowse Died From Covid-19, Daughter Says – Report

Actor David Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the first Star Wars trilogy, died of complications from Covid-19, his daughter has told UK newspapers. Prowse died Saturday at the age of 85, though a cause of death was not specified by his manager at that time.

In an interview with UK’s The Sun, Prowse daughter Rachel confirmed that her father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, had been hospitalized for the last two weeks with Covid. Confirming the cause of death, Rachel Prowse said, “It’s horrible that Covid restrictions meant we did not get to see him and say goodbye. But when we went to collect his stuff from the hospital the nurse said what a cool guy he was. He was such a larger-than-life character. He would have loved to see himself trending on Twitter.”

Prowse also said that coronavirus restrictions will prevent the family from holding “a big celebration of his life,” adding “we are not going to be able to do the send-off we would have wanted for him.”

The imposing 6’6 actor was hired by George Lucas to portray Vader although the role was voiced by actor James Earl Jones. Yesterday, Star Wars star Mark Hamill posted an Instagram tribute to Prowse, calling him “a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man…”

Lucasfilm also praised Prowse in Instagram post, noting “the commanding presence and imposing physical performance of Darth Vader.”