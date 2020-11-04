Dave Chappelle To Host Post-Election ‘Saturday Night Live’, Foo Fighters Set As Musical Guest – Update

UPDATED, 12:06 PM: Foo Fighters, the rock band fronted by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, have been added as the musical guest on this weekend’s SNL. It marks the ninth time that the band, which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut album, will have played on the show.

PREVIOUSLY, OCT. 31: Dave Chappelle is to host next week’s Saturday Night Live.

The comedian will front the NBC show’s sixth consecutive show of the season on November 7.

It marks Chappelle’s first role hosting the show since he made his debut the weekend that Donald Trump became President.

During that show, Chappelle took the news head on and wished the former host of Celebrity Apprentice luck, adding, “I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too”.

He won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance.

We’ll see if next week’s episode is as controversial or as fruitful for the comedian.