Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Disneyland, Other Large Theme Parks In California Must Wait To Reopen While Sports Events Get More Leeway

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Biden Wins Wisconsin As Trump Camp Seeks Recount There; Al Gore Weighs In
Read the full story

Dave Chappelle To Host Post-Election ‘Saturday Night Live’, Foo Fighters Set As Musical Guest – Update

NBC

UPDATED, 12:06 PM: Foo Fighters, the rock band fronted by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, have been added as the musical guest on this weekend’s SNL. It marks the ninth time that the band, which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut album, will have played on the show.

PREVIOUSLY, OCT. 31: Dave Chappelle is to host next week’s Saturday Night Live.

The comedian will front the NBC show’s sixth consecutive show of the season on November 7.

It marks Chappelle’s first role hosting the show since he made his debut the weekend that Donald Trump became President.

During that show, Chappelle took the news head on and wished the former host of Celebrity Apprentice luck, adding, “I’m going to give him a chance, and we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one too”.

He won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance.

We’ll see if next week’s episode is as controversial or as fruitful for the comedian.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad