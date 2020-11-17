Dave Bautista Action Sci-Fi ‘Universe’s Most Wanted’ Pre-Sells Around The World

AGC International has closed a raft of sales on virtual AFM project Universe’s Most Wanted.

Deals have closed with Entertainment Film Distribution in the U.K. and Ireland; Constantin Film in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; Metropolitan in France; Vertice Cine in Latin America, Spain, Italy and Portugal; Elevation Pictures in Canada; Volga Film in CIS and Baltics; The Searchers in Benelux; SPI International in Eastern Europe and Turkey; Joy N Cinema in South Korea; Long Shong International in Taiwan; MVP Entertainment in India; Empire Entertainment in South Africa; Sahamongkolfilm in Thailand; Panorama Entertainment in Hong Kong; Pioneer Films in the Philippines; Selim Ramia & Co. in the Middle East; United King in Israel; and Echo Lake Entertainment for Airlines.

Director Brad Peyton (Rampage) and actor Dave Bautista (Guardians Of The Galaxy) are teaming up to produce the sci-fi action movie, which is slated to go into production next year.

The film will focus on a small town which gets a big surprise when a space ship carrying the universe’s most wanted and dangerous criminals crash lands in their backyard. Soon the sheriff’s son becomes a hero when he finds himself helping an intergalactic peacekeeper (Bautista) to keep the ragtag group of alien prisoners from escaping and taking over the world.

Peyton will direct and produce via his production company ASAP Entertainment, along with ASAP’s Jeff Fierson, from a script by F. Scott Frazier (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) and Jimmy Loweree. Bautista will also produce via his production company Dream Bros Entertainment, along with Dream Bros’ Jonathan Meisner. CAA Media Finance co-reps domestic.