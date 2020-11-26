Daria Nicolodi Dies: ‘Suspiria’ Co-Writer, Famed Giallo Actress & Mother Of Asia Argento Was 70

Daria Nicolodi, the Italian actress and screenwriter, has died at the age of 70.

Her daughter Asia Argento confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing in Italian: “Rest in peace beloved mother. Now you can fly free with your great spirit and you won’t have to suffer anymore. I will try to go on for your beloved grandchildren and especially for you who would never want to see me so grieved. Even if without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference. I am close to all those who have known and loved her. I will always be your Aria.”

Argento’s father was famed Italian horror director Dario Argento. The filmmaker co-wrote the classic 1977 film Suspiria with his wife Nicolodi, who would also have appeared in the movie were it not for an unfortunate injury she suffered prior to shooting. Nicolodi did, however, act in numerous of Argento’s films such as Deep Red, Inferno, Tenebrae, Phenomena, and Opera.

Born in Florence in 1950, Nicolodi moved to Rome in the late 1960s and began acting in television. She broke into movies in the 1970s, finding success with her Giallo collaborations with Argento and continuing to act consistently through to the early 2000s.

Nicolodi and Argento separated in 1985. She also had a daughter, Anna, from her previous marriage to the sculptor Mario Ceroli.

Tributes have begun arriving for Nicolodi today including from Edgar Wright, Barbara Crampton, and the critic Kim Newman.

RIP to the wonderful Daria Nicolodi, co writer of Suspiria and truly magnetic star of Shock, Tenebrae, Phenomena, Opera and, my very favourite, Deep Red (Profondo Rosso). pic.twitter.com/WgijCEqFeX — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 26, 2020

Rip Daria Nicolodi. Fabulous writer and performer. You gave us so many gifts.This hurts my heart pic.twitter.com/NFhtnikyya — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) November 26, 2020