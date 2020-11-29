‘Daredevil’ Fans Urge MCU Revival Now That Rights Have Reverted To Marvel Studios

The fans without fear are out in force on Twitter today.

The Netflix movie and TV rights to the adventures of blind superhero Daredevil are expiring today, which means the Man Without Fear could finally be used in any number of ways by Marvel Studios, where the property can be further exploited for film and TV.

The Daredevil show starring Charlie Cox was canceled on November 29th, 2018. Under terms of the Marvel-Netflix deal, Marvel Studios wasn’t able to use the character in any of their movies or TV shows until a two-year hold following that cancellation expired.

Fans are making a last push to make sure that Netflix doesn’t conjure a fourth season of Daredevil out of the blue, and are also pushing series star Charlie Cox for any future MCU Daredevil projects. The campaign is being run under the hashtag #SaveDaredevil. They are asking fans to list the reasons why Daredevil should revert to Marvel Studios. To see the full Twitter thread with instructions, click here.