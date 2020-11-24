‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale, ‘The Voice’ Split Monday Ratings Win

ABC’s Dancing With The Stars ended its 29th season Monday night delivering a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.08 million viewers. Although it ticked down from the dancing competition’s Season 28 finale, it ticked up in the demo from last week to win Monday in primetime alongside The Voice and netted its largest audience in six weeks.

DWTS served as a solid lead-in for The Good Doctor (0.6, 4.40M), which also got a one-tenth boost from last week. While the numbers may be adjusted due to local NFL preemptions, for now the duo gave ABC the overall ratings win in early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers.

As mentioned, NBC’s The Voice (0.9, 6.82M) shared the top spot Monday, ticking up from its last original. Meanwhile, Weakest Link (0.5, 3.14M) was on par with last week. NBC edged ABC for No. 1 overall in viewers.

The CBS Monday night primetime lineup saw a one-tenth dip from last week’s season premieres with The Neighborhood (0.8, 5.28M), Bob Hearts Abishola (0.6, 4.74M) and All Rise (0.5, 3.97M). Bull (0.5, 4.85M) managed to hold steady after its musical Season 5 premiere.

At Fox, LA’s Finest (0.3, 1.60M) nearly matched last week’s numbers, while Filthy Rich (0.3, 1.16M) climbed a tenth in the demo.

Elsewhere, the CW took a trip back to Stars Hollow and aired the special Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (0.1, 478,000).