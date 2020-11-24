‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 29 Winner

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 29.

Dancing With The Stars has named its newest Mirror Ball champion on Monday night. Winning the latest season of ABC’s hit celebrity dance competition was Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev.

The final episode of the season, which started with 15 pop culture figures, saw Bristowe best fellow competitors Catfish‘s Nev Schulman, musician Nelly and One Day At A Time lead Justina Machado.

Schulman landed in second place, with Nelly and Machado in third and fourth, respectively.

Bristowe and Chigvintsev outdanced the fellow competitors with a Moulin Rouge-inspired swing duet. While it may be the first time Chigvintsev’s winning the series in his nine years involved, Bristowe isn’t the first Bachelorette to have taken home the trophy.

In 2019, former Bachelorette star Hanna Brown won the popular dancing show with partner Alan Bernsten.