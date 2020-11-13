Dan Stevens To Voice Prince Charles & Prince Philip In HBO Max Royal Family Animated Series ‘The Prince’

EXCLUSIVE: Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens has joined the voice cast of HBO Max animated series The Prince as both Prince Charles and Price Philip.

The Prince, written and executive produced by Gary Janetti, is a biting, satirical look at the life of Prince George of Cambridge as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child. The youngest heir to the British throne welcomed Stevens as the voices of his grandfather and great-grandfather.

20th TV

The Prince TV series and the Instagram account that spawned it, both from Janetti, are a satire of British royals through the eyes of a young Prince George, eldest child of Prince William and Princess Kate. Because his succession isn’t coming any time soon, each episode George will see finding his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners. The Prince also features notable characters in George’s life such as his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, his fourth-in-line-for-the-throne little sister Charlotte, his modern Aunt Meghan and Uncle Harry, his great-grandad Philip, and – who can forget – his Gan Gan Elizabeth.

Janetti stars as Prince George alongside Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte. 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Stevens most recently starred in Netflix’s comedy feature Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga alongside Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. He also starred in Dave Franco’s feature directorial debut, The Rental, which opened to No. 1 at the box office. Later this year, Stevens will star in Blithe Spirit, an adaptation of Noel Coward’s classic comedy with Judi Dench, Isla Fisher and Leslie Mann.

On TV, Stevens recently headlined FX’s Marvel series Legion. He is known for his signature role as Matthew Crawley on Downton Abbey, which catapulted him to stardom.

Stevens’ theatre credits include The Heiress on Broadway, Arcadia in the West End, and Every Boy Deserves Favour at the National Theatre in London. He is repped by CAA, UK’s Julian Belfrage Associates and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.