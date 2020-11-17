Damon Lindelof Signs With Range Media Partners, Reuniting With Peter Micelli

EXCLUSIVE: In its biggest TV lit signing to date, recently launched Range Media Partners has brought in as a client Damon Lindelof, who is coming off multiple Emmy wins for his HBO limited series Watchmen.

At the high-profile upstart management company, Lindelof will be represented by his former agent at CAA, Range’s architect, co-founder and CEO Peter Micelli.

“Pete Micelli took a leap of faith in signing me over two decades ago and it is my honor to return the favor by following him to Range,” Lindelof said. “I couldn’t be more excited by the unique culture he and his partners are building there and am looking immensely forward to being a part of the foundation.”

Lindelof is the first top showrunner to sign with Range, which quickly assembled a roster of A-list film and TV talent such as Bradley Cooper, Jerrod Carmichael, Emilia Clarke, Taron Egerton, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Anna Kendrick, Taylor Kitsch, Keira Knightley, Danny McBride/Rough House Pictures, Michael Shannon, Vince Vaughn and Ramy Youssef as well as top filmmaker clients such as director Michael Bay.

Range, which launched with top talent and motion picture lit agents joining Micelli, has set out to build up its TV lit operation, with Micelli, a former top TV lit agent himself, leading the effort. Landing one of the most sought-after showrunners in town represents a big first step.

“Damon is a forward-thinking creative genius who I’ve had the honor of working with for years. I’m humbled by the notion that we will continue our journey together into this next chapter,” Micelli said.

A prolific creator known for ambitious and genre-bending storytelling, Lindelof most recently served as co-creator and showrunner of HBO’s acclaimed limited series Watchmen, which earned recognition from AFI, the Critics’ Choice Awards, the DGA Awards, the WGA Awards, the Peabodys and the Primetime Emmys where the show won 11 awards, including Outstanding Limited Series.

Lindelof was also behind HBO’s praised drama series The Leftovers, which he co-created and showran for its three-season run. Prior to that, Lindelof was co-creator and co-showrunner of ABC’s Emmy-winning juggernaut Lost. On the feature side, Lindelof’s credits include writing and producing such films as Star Trek, Prometheus, World War Z, Tomorrowland and, most recently, The Hunt.

A longtime CAA client, Lindelof stayed put after Micelli in 2018 left the agency, where he was co-head of the TV department, to become Chief Strategy Officer at eOne.

Lindelof has been without agency representation since April 2019 when the WGA and ATA’s agreement came to an end and the two sides failed to reach a new one after the guild moved in to curb the conflicted practices of packaging and affiliate production. A number of agencies have been able to make deals with the WGA, including UTA and ICM Partners. CAA and WME have been in talks with the union but don’t have deals yet.

Lindelof has been active at the WGA and has served on the guild’s AMPTP negotiating committees. I hear he recently decided to seek new representation and met with ICM Partners, whose CEO Chris Silbermann is a friend of his, and with Micelli at Range. Underscoring Range’s pedigree as a management company launched by top agents, Lindelof considered it alongside talent agencies post-CAA.

Along with Range Media Partners, Lindelof is repped by Myman Greenspan.