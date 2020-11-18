Cybill Shepherd To Star In Vanessa Bayer’s Showtime Comedy Pilot ‘I Love This For You’

EXCLUSIVE: Cybill Shepherd is set as a lead opposite Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon in Bayer’s half-hour Showtime comedy pilot I Love This for You (fka Big Deal).

Co-created and executive produced by Bayer and Jeremy Beiler (Saturday Night Live), I Love This for You is a grounded comedy in which Bayer plays a character, inspired by her own past, who overcame childhood leukemia to achieve her lifelong dream of landing a job as a successful home shopping channel host.

Shepherd will play Patricia Kunken, the icy, enigmatic founder and CEO of a popular home shopping network.

Emmy winner Jessi Klein (Inside Amy Schumer, Black Monday) will serve as showrunner and executive produce along with Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Wet Hot American Summer), who will direct, as well as Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle and Jordana Mollick of Semi-Formal.

Shepherd won two Golden Globes and received an Emmy nomination for her role as Maddie Hayes opposite Bruce Willis on the groundbreaking 1980s dramedy Moonlighting. Her ’90s sitcom Cybill earned her another Golden Globe along with one other nomination and three more Emmy noms. Her recent credits include the starring role in the indie film Being Rose and Eleanor Coppola’s Love Is Love Is Love.

