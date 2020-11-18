‘CSI: NY’, ‘Station 19’ Writer-Producer Trey Callaway Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has signed CSI: NY and Station 19 writer-producer Trey Callaway.

The television multi-hyphenate launched his career upon writing the 1998 horror flick I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. In the follow up to Jim Gillespie’s 1997 feature, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Brandy and Jack Black attempt to outrun the horrors of their past while at an island resort.

Throughout his career, Callaway worked a number of genres for both film and television. Among his credits are The Sum of All Fears, The Spiderwick Chronicles and Play Misty For Me.

Callaway began producing CBS’ hit series CSI: NY in 2007 and served in a number of producing roles, climbing from producer to supervising producer to co-executive producer during his time on the show. His most recent producing credits include co-executive producing both ABC’s Station 19 and CBS’ TV remake of Rush Hour.

He has also served as a Professor in resident at the University of Southern California, where he graduated from the campus’ School of Cinematic Arts.

