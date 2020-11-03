Crown Media Family Networks’ Publicity Executive Pam Slay Exiting After 20 Years

After 20 years with Crown Media Family Networks, award-winning publicity and promotions executive Pam Slay is leaving the company. Slay has served as SVP Program Publicity, Social Content & Corp Communications since January 2000. On January 11, 2021, Slay will launch her own company, SLAY MEdia, a global communications ideation agency catering to content, creators, and talent.

During her tenure, Slay has been instrumental in creating and driving awareness for the Hallmark brand on TV and all of its platforms. In addition to running publicity, Slay launched the Social Media and Photography departments and is credited as being a senior thought leader at Crown Media. Part of the original executive team to launch Hallmark Channel, Slay is known throughout the industry for next-level campaigns, memorable events, activations, and superior talent relations.

Prior to joining Crown Media, Slay held various positions with The Walt Disney Company/ABC, Buena Vista International, Warner Bros Television, HBO, Paramount Pictures, and CBS.