‘Crossing Jordan’ Cast Set Virtual Reunion To Promote Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight In Georgia

The cast of NBC’s crime drama Crossing Jordan have reunited in a bid to support Stacey Abrams’ non-profit organization Fair Fight in Georgia.

Jill Hennessy, Jerry O’Connell, Kathryn Hahn, Brooke Smith, Steve Valentine and Ravi Kapoor got back together in a virtual special, which will air online on Friday November 27.

The cast of the Tim Kring-created show tell stories of their six years on the show, which ran between 2001 and 2006 including Hahn’s first day on a television or film set, memories of cast members Miguel Ferrer and Ken Howard, who both died, and their support for Abrams’ organization and the work its doing ahead of the Georgia run offs.

Crossing Jordan, which was produced by Tailwind Productions in association with NBCUniversal, ran for 117 episodes and starred Hennessy as Jordan Cavanaugh, a crime-solving forensic pathologist employed in the Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The virtual reunion was organized by Chad Darnell, a Georgia native who was a showrunners’ assistant on the show and has gone on to write movies including Shannon Sossamon-fronted The Undertaker’s Wife.

“The cast and crew was a very close knit family for those six years on the Universal backlot. I’m so grateful the cast came together to share stories about our years together and to help raise awareness and donations for Fair Fight,” he said.

Jill Hennessy added, “I’m so grateful to hang with this brilliant and hilarious family again in support of Fair Fight. It’s like we never left the morgue.”